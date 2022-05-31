Tracking the Tropics: FOX 35 Storm Team hurricane season preview

FOX 35 is helping you get prepared for what is predicted to be an above-average hurricane season.

Watch our 2022 hurricane season preview special in the video player above. The FOX 35 Storm Team is showing you how to inspect your home ahead of a storm, the dangers of cleaning up debris after a storm, and we've got an exclusive look inside the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Hurricane Hunters base in Central Florida.

NOAA predicts another above-average Atlantic hurricane season for the 2022 season, marking the seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season.

NOAA anticipates between 14 and 21 named storms, and between 6-10 of those becoming hurricanes. Of those 10, NOAA said three to six could become major hurricanes (category 3, 4, or 5).

Hurricane season officially begins Wednesday, June 1.