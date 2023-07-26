Why tracking your spouse or partner is a bad idea: Relationship coach offers these tips

Technology allows us to do just about anything and location sharing is one of them. But is tracking your spouse or partner’s location ok? According to a relationship coach, you shouldn’t.

Whether you do it, or you don’t, you probably have an opinion about it.

According to a survey from the digital information world, out of one-thousand people questioned, 55% of them shared their locations with a significant other. Relationship Coach Derek Triplett cautions this though.

"Just the word tracking, that I have to track my partner, bells, whistles, red flags, should be going up if I have to track my partner," he said.

Triplett says he doesn’t really see how tracking your spouse is beneficial to a relationship.

"If you don’t have controlling issues, if you don’t have trust issues – if you trust your spouse – there’s no reason to have it."

For some people like Brittany Peach, it’s a safety issue for her and her husband.

"I track my husband only because of work because he drives all day long, so I want to make sure you know that he’s doing ok and if he isn’t answering for a long time then maybe he’s not in an accident or something," Peach said.

If you’re using it for a safety reason, Triplett said that’s ok in certain situations.

"When it comes to those kinds of emergencies, crises, that type of thing, that’s cool. But to just say, hey, you should always have this on. So I should always be able to know exactly where you are, and exactly where you’re going. You probably shouldn’t be in a relationship."

In some situations, someone could be tracking you and you may not even know it. Here are some things to look out for.

If someone is spying on your phone, your phone will get really hot. Spyware running in the background can make your phone work harder and put out more heat. That could also be the reason your battery drains quickly.

A tapped phone also uses a lot of data, so check to see if your monthly data usage is higher than normal. Sometimes, the malware on your phone can interfere with its normal functioning causing your phone to reboot unexpectedly.

Even when you’re the one shutting the phone down, it could take a long time to shut down if the phone is transmitting data to someone else.

If you give consent to have your spouse use devices to track you, always be clear about your intentions.

"If two people can agree that, that’s how they want to operate their relationship, and they can operate it in a very, very healthy way, then they rock the way they rock," Triplett said.



