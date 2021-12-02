Shooting suspect caught in Alachua County following pursuit along I-75

article

A suspect in a shooting incident out of Columbia County is custody following a pursuit by law enforcement officers that led them into Alachua County.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) diverted traffic off of Interstate 75 (I-75) for several hours late Thursday afternoon.

Department of Transportation (DOT) cameras shortly after 2:30 p.m. showed all lanes blocked on I-75 north at U.S. 441.

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the interstate was closed from mile marker 404 to 414 before reopening around 5 p.m.

They said that Columbia County sheriff's deputies attempted a traffic stop earlier today and the suspect fled.

Troopers reportedly joined the pursuit and deployed stop sticks and a PIT maneuver. The suspect eventually drove into Alachua County and got out of the vehicle, fleeing on foot.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Alachua County Sheriff's Office, Marion County Sheriff's Office, FHP, and FWC all assisted in the apprehension of the suspect.

No other details were immediately released.

