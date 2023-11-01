Trial for Florida woman accused of fatally shooting neighbor through front door to begin next summer

The trial for the Florida woman accused of fatally shooting her neighbor is set to begin next summer.

FOX 35 News was in the courtroom Wednesday morning when officials moved suspect Susan Lorincz's trial to June 24, 2024, after her attorney asked the judge for more time to review the evidence of the case.

Lorincz, 59, is facing charges of manslaughter of a firearm and assault after deputies said she shot and killed her neighbor, Ajike "Aj" Owens, through the front door of her Ocala home on June 2.

The single mother of four reportedly went to Lorincz's home to confront her about allegations that she threw a rollerblade skate at one of her kids earlier in the day.

Ajike "AJ" Shantrell Owens [Credit: Family handout]

Deputies said Lorincz fired one shot through her closed front door, striking Owens in the chest. Owens' young son was with her when the shooting happened, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said.

Lorincz faces up to 30 years in prison.