Trial for man accused of killing Daytona Beach police officer set to begin in April 2023

The murder trial for a man accused of killing a Daytona Beach Police officer is set to begin in April 2023.

Othal Wallace faces a murder charge in the fatal shooting of Officer Jason Raynor. He was shot in the head on June 23, 2021, while responding to a call of suspicious activity. Raynor was in a coma for nearly two months before he passed away at Halifax Health Medical Center on Aug. 17, 2021.

Authorities said Wallace fled the state after the shooting. A manhunt went nationwide, with Wallace eventually being tracked down in a treehouse near Atlanta, Georgia days later. Wallace was extradited back to Volusia County and remains behind bars.

Wallace could face the death penalty in convicted.

