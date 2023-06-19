Tropical Storm Bret forms in Atlantic Ocean, NHC says

Less than a month into the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season and the National Hurricane Center is monitoring two more potential tropical systems in the Atlantic Ocean – and one of them has now officially been named Tropical Storm Bret.

Tropical Storm Bret

Tropical Storm Bret, previously known as Invest 92-L, strengthened Monday morning to become a tropical depression and then into a tropical storm late afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said.

Forecasters expect it to strengthen over the next two days, reaching Category 1 hurricane strength of 74 mph (120 kph) by Wednesday night. Because of wind shear, the storm is not expected to strengthen into a Category 2 storm.

Tracking Tropical Storm Bret: How far from Florida is it?

Tropical Storm Bret is forecast to strengthen and move across the Leser Antilles as a hurricane on Thursday. The system is located about 1,210 miles east of the southern windward islands and is moving toward the west at 18 mph, the NHC said. That motion is expected to continue over the next several days.

It currently has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and a minimum central pressure of 1008 MB. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Bret is "is forecast to strengthen and move across the Lesser Antilles as a hurricane on Thursday and Friday, bringing a risk of flooding from heavy rainfall, hurricane-force winds, and dangerous storm surge and waves," the center said.

There is a possibility the storm could turn north or continue west into the Caribbean and threaten the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and other islands.

Tracking Invest 93-L

Disturbance #2, also known as Invest 93-L, is located several hundred miles east of Tropical Storm Bret that's expected to become Hurricane Bret, the National Hurricane Center said. It's currently several hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

"Further development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression could form within the next few days while the system moves westward at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic," the NHC said.

Currently, it has a low, 30% chance of formation over the next 48 hours and a medium, 50% chance of formation over the next seven days.

What is an Invest system?

An invest system is short for "investigative system" or "area of interest". The invest tag is reserved for areas of disturbed weather being monitored for potential tropical development. Once the National Hurricane Center ear-marks an investigative area, spaghetti forecast models are applied to the situation, helping to forecast future tracking.

Invests are identified by numbers ranging from 90-99, the letter "L" is attached if the system resides in the North Atlantic.

Preparing for hurricane season

Whether it's your first hurricane season in Florida or you've experienced a few, preparation is key – and the FOX 35 Storm Team is here to help you before, during, and after a storm.

The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season officials runs June 1 - November 30, 2023. This year, experts with Colorado State University and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are predicting below-average or near-average hurricane seasons, but anyone who's lived through one of these powerful storms knows that just one can bring catastrophic damage.

If you missed our FOX 35 special, Tracking The Tropics: 2023 Season Preview, you can watch it again below. The FOX 35 Storm Team takes a look at how many storms we could see this year, how El Nino could impact this year's season, a new tool that could help protect your home, and a look inside Florida International University's "Wall of Wind."