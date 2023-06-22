Tropical Depression 4 forms in the Atlantic, expected to become Tropical Storm Cindy: NHC

Tropical Depression 4, previously known as Invest 93-L, formed in the central Atlantic Ocean Thursday morning and is forecast to become a tropical storm in the next day or so, according to the National Hurricane Center.

If it were to become a named storm, it would be called Cindy.

Where is Tropical Depression 4?

The system is currently located about 1,395 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and is moving west at 12 mph.

It has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and a minimum central pressure of 1007 mb.

The latest forecast track has the depression remaining east of the northern Leeward Islands through the weekend.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

The newly formed tropical depressions trails Tropical Storm Bret, which is poised to bring strong winds and heavy rain to portions of the Leeward Islands later Thursday.

Tropical Storm Bret is about 200 miles east of Barbados and has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. The storm has prompted tropical storm watches and warnings for nearby islands.