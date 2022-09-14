Tropical Depression Seven forms in the Atlantic, likely to become Fiona soon

article

Tropical Depression Seven formed in the Atlantic on Wednesday and is expected to become our next named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

The depression is located east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

"On the forecast track, the center of the system is forecast to move through the Leeward Islands on Friday or Friday night, and be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend," the National Hurricane Center said.

Some gradual strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm on Wednesday night or Thursday. The next name on the list is Fiona, which would be our sixth named storm of the season.

The FOX 35 Storm Team is watching the models of the system. Some outliers have it going into the Gulf of Mexico while others have the system turning out to sea.

HURRICANE SEASON 2022:

"For now, no immediate impacts expected in Florida other than rough surf along the Atlantic coast and possibly more tropical moisture," said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Ian Cassette. "Most models have have the storm getting ripped apart by the Caribbean islands and then turning north out into the Atlantic. Nothing is certain yet, but we will be keeping a close eye on it!"

Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.