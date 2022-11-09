Expand / Collapse search

Hurricane Nicole: How to check Florida power outages

Published 
Updated 1:37PM
Ocala
FOX 35 Orlando

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Several Florida residents are without power as Hurricane Nicole heads toward the state. 

Here is how to check the status of power outages with the various electric companies around Central Florida.

Florida Power & Light Company

Duke Energy

Orlando Utilities Commission

  • OUC power outage map
  • Visit www.ouc.com to report an outage or check on the status of an outage
  • Text OUT to 69682 to report a power outage and see the estimated time power could be restored

Kissimmee Utility Authority

Tampa Electric Company

SECO Energy

New Smyrna Beach Utilities

City of Leesburg