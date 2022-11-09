Hurricane Nicole: How to check Florida power outages
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Several Florida residents are without power as Hurricane Nicole heads toward the state.
Here is how to check the status of power outages with the various electric companies around Central Florida.
Florida Power & Light Company
- View FPL outage map
- Visit www.fpl.com/storm to report an outage or check on the status of an outage
- Sign up for outage alerts
Duke Energy
- Duke Energy Florida outage map
- Visit www.duke-energy.com/outages to report an outage, view current power outages, and sign up for outage alerts
Orlando Utilities Commission
- OUC power outage map
- Visit www.ouc.com to report an outage or check on the status of an outage
- Text OUT to 69682 to report a power outage and see the estimated time power could be restored
Kissimmee Utility Authority
- KUA power outage map
- Text "out" to 877-582-7700 to report a power outage, or call 407-933-9898
Tampa Electric Company
SECO Energy
New Smyrna Beach Utilities
- New Smyrna Beach power outages map
- Call 386-427-1366 to report a power outage
City of Leesburg
- Call 1-833-223-1313 to report an outage
- Power outage map