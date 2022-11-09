Hurricane Nicole: How to check Florida power outages

Depend on FOX 35 FOX 35 News live coverage of Hurricane Nicole in live video player above.

Several Florida residents are without power as Hurricane Nicole heads toward the state.

Here is how to check the status of power outages with the various electric companies around Central Florida.

Florida Power & Light Company

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Florida outage map

Visit www.duke-energy.com/outages to report an outage, view current power outages, and sign up for outage alerts

Orlando Utilities Commission

OUC power outage map

Visit www.ouc.com to report an outage or check on the status of an outage

Text OUT to 69682 to report a power outage and see the estimated time power could be restored

Kissimmee Utility Authority

KUA power outage map

Text "out" to 877-582-7700 to report a power outage, or call 407-933-9898

Tampa Electric Company

SECO Energy

New Smyrna Beach Utilities

New Smyrna Beach power outages map

Call 386-427-1366 to report a power outage

City of Leesburg