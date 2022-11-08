Hurricane Nicole tracker: Latest forecast track, storm maps, and models
As expected, Tropical Storm Nicole has strengthened and is now a category 1 hurricane. The storm remains to the east of Florida, near the Bahamas, but will make landfall over Florida's eastern coast in a matter of hours.
The hurricane is expected to bring dangerous storm surge, flooding, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall to parts of Florida, especially those in areas along the eastern coast.
Here is the latest look at Hurricane Nicole's projected track, forecast model, and satellite images.
Tracking Hurricane Nicole
