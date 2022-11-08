Hurricane Nicole tracker: Latest forecast track, storm maps, and models

Depend on FOX 35 Watch our livestream above for live reports and updates on Hurricane Nicole's track and impact, as well as how local counties, cities, and towns are preparing for the storm.

As expected, Tropical Storm Nicole has strengthened and is now a category 1 hurricane. The storm remains to the east of Florida, near the Bahamas, but will make landfall over Florida's eastern coast in a matter of hours.

The hurricane is expected to bring dangerous storm surge, flooding, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall to parts of Florida, especially those in areas along the eastern coast.

Here is the latest look at Hurricane Nicole's projected track, forecast model, and satellite images.

Tracking Hurricane Nicole