Hurricane Nicole tracker: Live webcam of Florida's Daytona Beach, Cape Canaveral
LAKE MARY, Fla. - All eyes are on Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane on its path toward Florida.
Tracking Tropical Storm Nicole
See the weather conditions along the Central Florida coast in the live video feeds below:
Daytona Beach, Florida
Cape Canaveral, Florida
This shot is of the Artemis I moon rocket which will remain on the launchpad during the storm at the Kennedy Space Center in Port Canaveral.