Tropical Storm Philippe makes landfall in Barbuda and will continue to strengthen

Tropical Storm Philippe made landfall in Barbuda Monday evening and continues to churn past the northern Leeward Islands. It packs heavy rain and gusty winds. By the end of the workweek, Philippe is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by the end of the workweek.

Here's a closer look at Tropical Storm Philippe.

Tropical Storm Philippe

Tropical Storm Philippe's stats. (FOX Weather)

Tropical Storm Philippe is now centered about 80 miles east of the island of St. Martin, with peak winds estimated to be 50 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning is still in effect for Barbuda and Antigua.

A Tropical Storm Warning means winds of at least 39 mph are expected somewhere in the warning area – in this case, within 12 hours. A Tropical Storm Watch means winds of at least 39 mph are possible in the watch area.

Tropical storm-force winds currently extend out 175 miles, primarily to the east and southeast of Philippe's center.

Tropical storm alerts issued along the path of Philippe. (FOX Weather)

Tropica Storm Philippe is expected to maintain its current strength for the next day or so as it moves toward the northwest. Strengthening is expected by midweek as Philippe turns northward and moves away from the northern Leeward Islands. The NHC forecasts Philippe to strengthen into a hurricane over the central Atlantic Ocean by Thursday or Friday.

On the forecast track, the center of Philippe is expected to continue to pass near the northern Leeward Islands through Tuesday night. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain is predicted on Antigua and Barbuda, with 2 to 4 inches for the rest of the Leeward Islands. The heavy rainfall could result in flash flooding .

Tropical Storm Philippe's cone. (FOX Weather)

Additionally, life-threatening rip currents will affect portions of the Atlantic coasts of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico through midweek.

Philippe is the 16th named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season and the 17th to reach at least tropical storm status.