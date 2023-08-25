Tracking Invest 93L: Florida on alert as tropical disturbance targets Gulf of Mexico

The National Hurricane Center said a system of showers and thunderstorms over the Caribbean is becoming better organized and is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico, where it could become a tropical depression. Florida, Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, and western Cuba should monitor the system's movements.

The disturbance, now known as Invest 93L, was located over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and was "gradually becoming better organized with increasing thunderstorm activity and a better-defined low-level circulation," the NHC said in its Friday afternoon advisory.

It's expected to gradually develop over the weekend and into next week, where it is likely to become a tropical depression as it moves northward over the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Invest 93L Tracker

Currently, there is a 40% chance of development over the next two days and 80% chance of development over the next seven days.

If it were to develop beyond a tropical depression into a tropical storm, the next name on the Atlantic hurricane list is Idalia.

The Tropical FOX Model shows a tropical storm forming in the northeast Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday or Wednesday, according to FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

How could this tropical disturbance impact Florida?

The FOX 35 Storm Team is watching for impacts to the Sunshine State on Tuesday through Wednesday.

Impacts to Florida could include heavy rain and a breeze, GFS forecast models show.

Here is a look at Central Florida rain chances over the next five days:

Image 1 of 3 ▼

