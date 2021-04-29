Trump says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis 'would be considered' as his 2024 running mate

article

Donald Trump revealed on Thursday that he is "100%" thinking about running for president again in 2024 and would "certainly" consider Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as his running mate.

The former president made the comments during an exclusive interview on "Mornings with Maria" on Thursday, the morning after President Joe Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress during his most high-profile speech to the nation yet, on the eve of his 100th day in office.

Trump noted that DeSantis is "a friend of mine" and "a great guy."

"I endorsed Ron and after I endorsed him he took off like a rocket ship," Trump continued. "He’s done a great job as governor."

A spokesman for DeSantis did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Former President Trump also discussed his platform for a potential 2024 run, which he said would include protecting the Second Amendment, the border, tax increases and the energy industry.

During the exclusive interview with host Maria Bartiromo, Trump blasted President Biden for excluding the border crisis from his address.

"He didn’t discuss the border," the former president told Bartiromo when asked what "struck" him about Biden’s speech on Wednesday night.

Trump pointed out that "tens of thousands of people are pouring into our country" at "a level that has never been seen before." He noted that those "pouring into" the U.S. include criminals and that the Biden administration "is doing absolutely nothing" to stop them.

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

President Biden has scrapped a number of former President Trump’s immigration policies, which included the construction of the border wall and having asylum seekers remain in Mexico instead of staying in the U.S. while they wait for their cases to be heard.

The moves have led to a record surge in migrants, including unaccompanied minors, that has strained capacity at immigration facilities in recent weeks.

"They have to finish the wall," Trump stressed. He noted that the border wall "would have been completed if I didn’t get sued by Congress and the Democrats every single moment."

Trump also pointed out that the 'Remain in Mexico' policy was "a great thing," but the Biden administration "gave it up" and "now everyone is pouring into our country."

"The border has to be brought back to where I had it," Trump stressed on Thursday. "We had it the best in the history of our country."

He also blasted Biden’s energy policies, noting that the U.S. was energy independent for the first time and "we’re not going to be energy independent in a couple of months."

"Your gasoline prices, look what’s happening to them. They’re going up, through the roof in a short period of time," Trump said. "I had them down below $2 and we still had a strong energy industry. Now they’re [the Biden administration is] laying everybody off."

Trump pointed to President Biden’s energy actions, which have included the cancelation of the Keystone XL oil pipeline project.

According to a study from the State Department, 26,100 indirect and direct jobs would have come from the Keystone XL pipeline project, through its construction and supply chain that provides lodging, food and health care to workers in small towns across several states.

In response, President Biden’s newly appointed climate czar, John Kerry, pitched a new vision of a green economy, where many of the laid-off workers "can be the people to go to work to make the solar panels" as reported by Yahoo news.

Biden also temporarily suspended the issuance of oil and gas permits on federal lands and waters in a series of orders aimed at combating climate change.

Last month, Biden released a sprawling proposal to rebuild the nation's crumbling infrastructure and pump money into manufacturing, transportation, renewable energy and combating climate change. The $2.25 trillion infrastructure and tax plan will be funded largely by raising taxes on U.S. corporations.

Trump also pointed to the "rising" taxes on Thursday, calling them "the biggest tax increase in history," which he argued will "destroy the economy."

"You’re going from the biggest decrease to the biggest increase in history," he stressed. "It’s going to be a shock to all people, not rich people, all people."

As President Biden marked his first 100 days in office Thursday, he had already outlined a number of proposals to raise taxes on the wealthy and corporations to fund his spending programs, including the American Jobs Plan.

This week, Biden also unveiled his $1.8 trillion American Families Plan, which focuses on education and child care. Both spending plans rely on tax hikes on businesses and the wealthy for funding.

The American Jobs Plan includes an increase in the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%, establishing a global minimum tax of 21% and eliminating various perceived loopholes in the corporate tax code.

The second proposal contains a number of increases on individuals and households, notably raising the top personal income tax rate to 39.6% from 37%.

The proposal would increase the capital gains tax rate for individuals earning more than $1 million to 39.6%, bringing it in line with the proposed top individual tax rate. Currently, short-term capital gains are taxed at the same rates as income, but long-term gains are taxed at lower rates.

The White House has maintained that taxes will not increase for individuals earning less than $400,000.

Fox Business’ Brittany De Lea and Lacey Christ contributed to this report.