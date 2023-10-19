TSA responds after mom says son with disabilities forced to sit on airport floor during inspection

After weeks of complaints, phone calls, and emails to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), an Indiana mother said she finally feels like she is being heard.

"I feel really, really good about what's getting ready to take place," said Jessica Carter.

A few weeks ago, we introduced you to Jessica Carter who was traveling home after a Make-A-Wish trip to Disney World with her son. He is in a medical stroller and cannot walk or stand. She told us an agent with the TSA forced her to take him out of his stroller, and she had nowhere to put him while they conducted their inspection, leaving him on the airport floor.

"They actually recognized that there was actually a gap here at Sanford Airport," said Carter.

She said after sharing her story with us, someone at TSA headquarters called her and assured her that they would be doing something to address the issues she faced.

"There’s supposed to be a support specialist at every TSA station," said Carter. "People who are trained to be able to help passengers if they're having a hard time or to get them through the process easier."

However, when she was traveling through the Orlando Sanford International Airport, there was no Passenger Support Specialist available. Carter explained that TSA told her that the airport did not have the program until recently.

"Sanford and 13 others actually – smaller airports – had not implemented this in place," said Carter.

A TSA Spokesperson confirmed with FOX 35 News:

"All federalized and private contracted Screening Partnership Program airports (Sanford included) now have a dedicated passenger support specialist. All Transportation Security Officers are certified in their job function and routinely get updated training."

Carter says it’s an awesome feeling knowing she has helped create change.

"It really feels really good for the fact that I have fought for six years, for my son, for everything he's needed, and it's just like for once, this actually might make a difference," said Carter.

After Carter’s story, we met Amanda Groth. She had a similar situation while traveling to Disney World for a Make-A-Wish trip. She’s happy that change is being made but has yet to have anyone from TSA call her to apologize or give her an explanation.

"I am glad that they are trying to rectify the situation, but it shouldn't have taken incidents in order for it to actually happen," said Groth.