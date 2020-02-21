Two 12-foot, 1,000-pound great white sharks ping off coast of Florida

article

Looks like Ironbound has company.

Less than 48 hours after the 12-foot, 4-inch great white shark pinged off the coast of Titusville, researchers with OCEARCH announced that an even bigger female great white shark named Helena was swimming in the vicinity too.

Helena, measuring 12-feet, 5-inches and weighing in at over 1,300 pounds, pinged on Feb. 19.

Ironbound weighs 998 pounds and pinged on Feb. 18. He previously surfaced a week before Christmas off the coast of Melbourne.

While Ironbound and Helena are two of the biggest sharks that OCEARCH is tracking, they aren't alone. Researchers announced on Thursday four great whites, including Helena, pinged within 24 hours of each other: Vimy, Caper and Teazer. The sharks were spread out from North Carolina down to Florida.

Meanwhile, OCEARCH continues to keep tabs on the largest great white they are tracking, Unama’ki. The 2,000-pound, 15-foot shark was last believed to be exploring the DeSoto Canyon in the Gulf of Mexico this week.

