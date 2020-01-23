U.S. Postal Service to close blue collection boxes prior to Super Bowl LIV

article

To help accommodate planned activities and aid in security measures being taken for Super Bowl LIV in Miami, the U.S. Postal Service says they will temporarily close several blue mail collection boxes.

From January 23-25, the following blue collection boxes will be temporarily out of service:

Davie

• 3416 S University Dr

Miami

• 155 S Miami Ave

• 105 SE 3 Ave

• 10 SE First Ave

• 279 NE First Ave

• 1320 S Dixie Hwy

• 1500 S Dixie Hwy

The boxes will be reinstalled February 4-7.

In the meantime, customers are encouraged to deposit mail in blue collection boxes and/or postal facilities outside of the vicinity of the Super Bowl festivities:

• Davie Branch, 3850 S University Dr, Davie, FL 33328

• Flagler Station, 500 NW 2 Ave, Miami, FL 33130

• Hibiscus Branch, 5927 SW 70 St, Miami, FL 33146

• Miami Beach Post Office, 1300 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Super Bowl LIV kicks off Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 on FOX.

