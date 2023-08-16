UCF freshman catches 16-foot python in Florida Everglades

A University of Central Florida first-year student made "the catch of a lifetime," trapping a 16-foot python this week.

Jack Cronin was python hunting with friends and family Sunday night in the Florida Everglades. Cronin wrapped his hands around the snake just five hours after the end of the state’s python challenge.

"There really wasn’t clearly much going through my head at that time," Cronin said. "Most people–sane people–don’t jump on a 16-foot snake, so it was pretty much all adrenaline going."

Cronin had others help him wrestle the snake into submission for about a half hour. He said he’s proud of the catch because it also helps the environment. The Burmese Python is invasive to the Everglades.

"They really do wreak havoc," Cronin said. "They eat alligators, they eat panthers, they eat deer, all that Florida wildlife that we love."

Python hunting is a new Cronin family sport. Cronin’s younger brother Brendan caught two snakes of his own that same night. One of them, a 6-foot python, bit him. Chris Cronin, the snake-catching brothers’ father, was there to watch his sons hunt.

"My family and I spend a lot of time in the outdoors and on the water, and every time we see someone catching one of these big snakes we just thought ‘How cool is that?’ so we wanted it," Cronin said.

Jack Cronin said Sunday’s catch is a great memory with friends and family.

"Nothing I’ve ever caught has even compared or been in the same universe as this snake," Cronin said.

He’s moving onto campus on Thursday at UCF and is ready for classes to start Monday.