Disney grant helps UCF non-profit Limbitless Solutions build bionic limbs for kids

Imagine being a kid and getting to design your own bionic arm, complete with colors and patterns of your choice. That's the magic happening at a research lab on the University of Central Florida campus.

Engineers and students are hard at work, using AI and 3D printing to create bionic arms for children born with congenital limb differences. But here's the kicker – no two limbs are alike.

At Limbitless Solutions, they take it a step further, letting the young patients have a say in the design process. It's almost like customizing a pair of shoes at home. Similarly, kids log in, design their arm, choose colors, and then give their final approval before the painters get to work.

This personal touch means a lot. Just ask Annika Emmert, now a college student who got her first bionic arm at age 10 and is now giving back to other kids in need.

"They gave me a reason and a purpose," Emmert said. "My mom always raised me saying, ‘You have a reason, you have a purpose. Just wait, it’s God’s plan,’ and that’s exactly what Limbitless gave me."

Disney is also getting in on the action, donating over $80,000 to the nonprofit. The grant is funding three UCF students’ participation in the program as part of the various STEAM degrees they’re working toward.

Co-founder and Executive Director Albert Manero is grateful for the support, which also attracts students from all corners of the campus for internships and research opportunities.

"Disney has supported our student program, so we can continue to grow this program at UCF that's bringing in students from all over campus, and all different majors, to be able to have internship and research experiences here," Manero added.

As Limbitless Solutions celebrates its 10th anniversary this fall, they aim for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval in the next decade, making bionic arms accessible to anyone who needs one.