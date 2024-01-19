UCF student reaction to alert of 'armed intruder' on campus: 'We were all looking around'

Takuya Leon Takahashi stood before an Orange County judge on Friday afternoon.

UCF Police arrested Takahashi after they said he aimed what appeared to be a gun at a Lynx bus. In a video from the bus, one can hear a loud bang as he aimed towards the door. The incident set off an alert around the university.

"We were just playing "Just Dance," and we were having a good time, and we get a message from UCF PD saying there's an active assailant on campus," said Jordyn Stuart, a UCF senior.

During the takedown, Takahashi told police he was their suspect.

"I'm the one you want; I'm the one you want. Don't hurt any innocent people; I'm not innocent, okay?" he was heard saying on the body-camera video.

In the video, he also admitted to having a gun.

"I'm a competition shooter; I got a pistol in my fanny pack. It's a SIG Sauer, it's on campus, it's no joke," he said.

Takahashi told arresting officers that he believed the bus nearly hit him.

"The bus driver tried to run me over with my bike."

At his first appearance, the judge ordered him held on a $10,000 bond.

"I'm going to also order that you not go back to that location, have no contact with the victim, and not possess any weapons or firearms," the judge said.

Stuart said that during the lockdown, she and the other students were ready to defend themselves.

"There were about 20 of us in that room. So, we were all looking around at each other like what to do, and we could have, like, in the event someone did try to get in, there were a lot of us, so we were pretty ok with doing the worst, I think," Stuart added.

FOX 35 News reached out to Lynx for their take on all of this. They said that they couldn't comment on pending litigation.