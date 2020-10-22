UCF students to do remote learning week after return from spring break

article

The University of Central Florida (UCF) is pushing back spring break and requiring students to do remote learning for a week after they return.

"To help limit the spread of COVID-19, we will be rescheduling spring break from March to April 11 to 18. We also will move to entirely remote instruction following that week, with residence halls and campus offices remaining open, similar to what we are doing this fall after Thanksgiving," UCF said in a press release.

"We know much more than we did earlier this year about how our policies and testing and tracing efforts protect the health of our campus community, and our spring approach will again follow these protocols, including requiring face coverings and physical distancing."

UCF says that so far this fall, they have had no spread of the virus traced to its classrooms. The schools says it will not be increasing the density of seating inside classrooms.

"Just as it has this fall, our spring on-campus experience will depend on everyone’s compliance with the COVID-19 precautions necessary to protect community health. Should public health conditions require a change, we are ready to pivot to more remote learning if necessary."

