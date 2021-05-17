UF announces full capacity in the Swamp for upcoming season

article

The University of Florida on Monday updated its guidelines regarding mask and operational policies on campus that are effective immediately.

Given recently released national guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and in concert with the State University System, the university will make masks optional rather than required for students, faculty, staff, and guests on UF property and in UF facilities.

The university said that school athletics will be transitioning to normal operations, beginning June 28.

"We will also resume full in-person participation in athletic and other activities on our campuses, including fan participation in stadiums and arenas," a statement read.

That includes Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gators open the 2021 football season at the Swamp on Sept. 4 when the team hosts Florida Atlantic. The stadium can seat over 88,000 fans.

Those not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 are recommended to continue wearing masks, according to CDC guidance.



