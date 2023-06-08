ULA to launch intelligence satellite atop Delta IV Heavy rocket on June 21

article

A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta IV Heavy rocket is launching the NROL-68 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). Liftoff is planned late this month from Space Launch Complex-37 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida.

"In just TWO weeks, #NROL68 is scheduled to launch the penultimate @ulalaunch #DeltaIVHeavy from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (@SLDelta45) June 21 between 3:00-7:45 a.m. EDT," ULA tweeted.

According to ULA, the NRO uses a variety of satellites to meet mission needs, from small to traditional. "This allows the NRO to pursue a hybrid architecture designed to pro­vide global coverage against a wide range of intelligence requirements, carry out research and development efforts, and assist emergen­cy and disaster relief efforts in the U.S. and around the world," ULA says.

The NRO are the "eyes and ears" of the United States when critical surveillance is needed in terrain where no human can reach. The NRO is the Intelligence Community agency responsible for developing, acquiring, launching, and operating America’s reconnais­sance satellites and associ­ated data processing facilities in support of national security.