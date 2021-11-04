Universal Orlando brings back 'Buy a Day, Get A 2nd Day Free' deal

article

Universal Orlando Resort is offering Florida residents a sweet deal ahead of the holiday season.

The "Buy A Day, Get a Second Day Free" ticket can be used on any two days now through February 4, 2022 – with limited blockout days. The tickets are good to use at Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

"For the price of a single day admission ticket, guests get two full days to enjoy the destination’s wonderous thrill rides and attractions," Universal Orlando said in a press release.

The offer is valid with a promo code from specially-marked cups at participating Wendy's restaurants. The tickets can be used on any two days now though Feb. 4, 2022 and may be used on non-consecutive days.

The deal comes just in time as the theme park resort is getting ready to kick off its holiday festivities beginning November 13.

Guests can purchase the deal through December 16. For more information, go HERE.

