Universal Orlando expands Epic Universe acreage, nearly doubling original size

The theme park wars are heating up once again.

Universal's Epic Universe is getting even bigger. Universal Orlando updated its original plans to include more than 1,300 additional acres for that park, and it hasn't even opened yet. The original park will sit on 700 acres.

There will be five "worlds" in Epic Universe, including Celestial Park, Super Nintendo World, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter's Ministry of Magic, How to Train Your Dragon's Isle of Berk, and Dark Universe.

It begs the question, though, what will the additional acres be used for?

One theme park analyst theorizes it could be a public-facing attraction such as a mini water park or a second CityWalk-type entertainment complex. However, nothing has been confirmed just yet.

SKYFOX surveyed construction earlier this year to get a bird's-eye view of the highly anticipated theme park.

During the flyover, you could see what appeared to be a new roller coaster and a hotel, among other potential attractions. Universal Studios previously released information about rides and attractions coming to the park, and the roller coaster being built seems to resemble Starfall Racers, the park's most "thrilling coaster experience" – a dual-launch coaster that will reach speeds of up to 62 mph and heights up to 133 feet.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ SKYFOX flew over Epic Universe on March 25, 2024 for a bird's-eye view of construction progress.

It looks like a hotel is under construction, too. The 500-room Universal Helios Grand Hotel, named after the God of the Sun, will provide guests with "one-of-a-kind views and its very own dedicated entrance into the theme park," officials previously said.

The park will be located at 4700 East Sand Lake Road in Orlando, a few miles away from Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay.