Universal Orlando hiring more than 2,000 workers

Do you need a job? Universal Orlando Resort has thousands of them.

More than 2,000 new employees are needed to prepare for a busy summer at its theme parks. There are full-time, part-time, seasonal, and professional career opportunities across the entire resort.

Available positions include in-house call center, attractions, aquatics, food services, culinary, custodial, warehouse, operations, merchandise, sales, and more.

Universal Orlando is also hiring additional Lifeguards to support Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park. In the coming weeks, specific hiring events will be held for these positions.

There are also numerous professional career opportunities available supporting Tech Services, IT, and Marketing & Sales.

Universal Orlando team members get free park admission, discounts, and complimentary guest passes.

If you want to apply, visit https://UniversalOrlandoJobs.com.