Expand / Collapse search

Universal Orlando offers free admission to Florida residents with new deal

By Dani Medina
Published  April 18, 2024 10:53am EDT
News
FOX 35 Orlando

Universal Orlando gives sneak peak at new resorts

Universal is adding two more hotels to its Orlando portfolio. Here's a sneak peak.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida residents can visit Universal Orlando Resort for free with the theme park's newly announced deal. 

The ticket offer calls for two free two-park, two-day tickets when you buy two, Universal announced Thursday. The deal gives Florida residents four days of access to Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure starting Thursday through Dec. 18, when the ticket will expire in full. 

Blockout dates are from Nov. 25 through Nov. 30. The first use of this ticket must be on or before Dec. 15 to ensure the ticket can be used completely. Unused days will be forfeited. 

Universal releases sneak peak of Epic Universe land

Universal Studios released a sneak peak of one of the lands of Epic Universe that is set to open in 2025. The video released shows the "How to Train your Dragon" themed land and some of the attractions visitors can expect.

Universal Orlando's newest, upcoming resorts: Everything from food, amenities, and fun 

Here's a look at other Florida resident deals for Universal tickets, available now:

  • Buy 2-park, 2-day park-to-park + get 2 days free
  • 3-park, 4-day ticket
  • Buy 3-park, 2-day park-to-park ticket + get 2 days free

Ticket prices vary by day. 

Universal Orlando's DreamWorks Land preview

Step inside the world of Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, and Trolls with the all-new DreamWorks Land slated to open at Universal Studios in Orlando this summer!

Halloween Horror Nights 33 starting earlier than ever in 2024 

These tickets are only available for purchase online and cannot be bought at the front gate. 

Click here to buy or for more information. 