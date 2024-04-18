Universal Orlando offers free admission to Florida residents with new deal

Florida residents can visit Universal Orlando Resort for free with the theme park's newly announced deal.

The ticket offer calls for two free two-park, two-day tickets when you buy two, Universal announced Thursday. The deal gives Florida residents four days of access to Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure starting Thursday through Dec. 18, when the ticket will expire in full.

Blockout dates are from Nov. 25 through Nov. 30. The first use of this ticket must be on or before Dec. 15 to ensure the ticket can be used completely. Unused days will be forfeited.

Here's a look at other Florida resident deals for Universal tickets, available now:

Buy 2-park, 2-day park-to-park + get 2 days free

3-park, 4-day ticket

Buy 3-park, 2-day park-to-park ticket + get 2 days free

Ticket prices vary by day.

These tickets are only available for purchase online and cannot be bought at the front gate.

Click here to buy or for more information.