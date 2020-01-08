Universal Orlando releases concert lineup for 2020 Mardi Gras celebration

article

Get ready to let the good times roll: Universal Orlando Resort has announced the concert headliners that will perform at the 25th annual Mardi Gras celebration!

The theme park's family-friendly version of the iconic Big Easy bash begins Feb. 1 and runs daily through April 2. On select nights, guests can enjoy performances from some of the biggest names in music.

This year's lineup includes the chart-topping DJ and producer Marshmello, the best-selling American girl group of all time, TLC, and Mardi Gras regulars Kool & the Gang!

In addition of amazing concerts, Universal's Mardi Gras celebration includes an all-new nightly parade called Treasures of the Deep. The parade will feature six new floats inspired by mystical creatures of the deep, the sunken city of Atlantis and more. Fan-favorite floats, including the Riverboat and King Gator, will return with all-new décor celebrating 25 years of party.

"The nightly Mardi Gras parade runs throughout the streets of Universal Studios Florida featuring intricately detailed floats, vivacious dancers and stilt performers with extraordinary costumes, and countless beads," the theme park said in a press release.

You won't leave the party hungry because the event is serving up authentic Cajun-style cuisine at The French Quarter Courtyard.

"New to this year’s event, guests can enjoy all-new food and beverage offerings at the Carnival Around the Universe tasting tent that will feature dishes inspired by carnivals worldwide with new menu items debuting bi-weekly throughout the event. And returning to this year’s event are fan-favorite add-on experiences, including the Bayou Boil, bringing guests an authentic New Orleans crawfish boil experience, as well as the Mardi Gras Tasting Lanyard which gives guests the chance to try a variety of classic New Orleans dishes throughout their visit - including gumbo, jambalaya, po boys and more."

The Mardi Gras celebration is included in your park admission.

FULL CONCERT LINEUP:

Feb.1: The Roots

Feb. 8: Karol G

Feb. 15: Bell Biv DeVoe

Feb. 16: +Live+

Feb. 22: Kool & the Gang

Feb. 29: TLC

March 7: REO Speedwagon

March 8: Dustin Lynch

March 13: Luis Fonsi

March 14: The All-American Rejects

March 15: Diana Ross

March 20: Chris Young

March 21: Earth, Wind & Fire

March 22: Marshmello

March 28: Why Don’t We

March 29: Gavin DeGraw

