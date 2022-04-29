Universal Orlando to hold job fair in May: See the open positions

article

Jobvseekers, the Universal Orlando Resort is hiring!

According to its website, the theme park resort will host an in-person job fair to fill multiple hourly part-time and full-time positions next month.

Open positions include lifeguards, slide attendants, cashiers, restaurant workers, cleaning crew, turnstile attendants, and more.

Base pay is at least $15 per hour resort-wide, the website states, with culinary rates ranging from $16.50 to $20 per hour.

The job fair will take place on Thursday, May 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the resort's human resources building located at 1000 Universal Studios Plaza in Orlando.

Universal Orlando Resort said employees will have opportunities to grow in their careers and will get benefits such as free park admission and complimentary passes.

To reserve an appointment for the hiring event, visit www.jobs.universalparks.com.

Offers will be made on the spot.