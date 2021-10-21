Universal Orlando to permanently close 'Fear Factor Live' attraction

Fear Factor Live, a Universal Orlando attraction billed as "an extreme audience participation show, full of gravity-defying stunts, audience mayhem, and more," will permanently close on November 1.

Inspired by the NBC show Fear Factor, the attraction opened in 2005 at both Universal's Florida and California parks. The Hollywood attraction was closed in 2008.

It remains unclear what Universal Orlando will do with the space, located between the Men in Black: Alien Attack attraction and the Diagon Alley.