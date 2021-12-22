Universal Orlando updates face mask policy, with new rules effective Friday

article

Universal Orlando Resort is once again implementing a face mask policy change for park guests and employees.

Face coverings will now be required, effective Friday, Dec. 24, at all public indoor locations within Universal Orlando Resort, regardless of vaccination status.

"The health and safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority," Universal said in a news release sent to FOX 35.

Those indoor locations include restaurants, shops, and indoor hotel public areas.

"Face coverings are also required at all attractions from the moment guests enter the queue to when they exit the experience," Universal added.

Guests are expected to bring face masks with them for their visit. To read more about Universal Orlando’s safety guidelines, visit their website here.

