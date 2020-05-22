Universal Orlando's three parks will officially reopen on June 5

article

On Friday, Universal Orlando announced its three parks, Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay will welcome back guests on June 5.

Universal tweeted everyone must follow guidelines from the CDC and Universal's own rules and regulations.

Earlier on Friday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings approved Universal Orlando Resort's reopening plans and sent a letter to Governor Ron DeSantis for final approval.

Universal presented its plan to the Orange County Task Force on Thursday, saying it would like to begin reopening in phases starting on June 1.

The resort said the opening would be gradual and would manage capacity across the entire resort, including within attractions, restaurants and stores.

Universal said that on June 1 and June 2, the parks would like to open the parks to team members to test the new safety protocols.

Following that, on June 3 and June 4, it would like to open the parks to invited guests and some annual passholders.

Then on June 5, Universal said it wanted to be open to the public, the entire resort, including attractions, restaurants and stores.

In the letter sent to DeSantis from Demings, he said the following:

"Based on the review outlined above and support of the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force, I endorse Universal Orlando's phased-approach to open their parks beginning June 1, 2020."

With the reopening, several new safety measures will be in place, including: