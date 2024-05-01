10 protesters identified after arrests at USF pro-Palestinian rally

The ten protesters arrested after a pro-Palestinian rally at USF devolved into chaos and the deployment of tear gas on Tuesday have been identified.

In a press conference on Tuesday night, USF Police Chief Daniel Nelson said dozens of protesters set up near Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza on campus for Tuesday's rally, the same location where three people were arrested the day before in similar protests.

(From left to right: Adnan Elyaman, Anas Juma, Bailey Wagner, Cameron Pressey, Daniel Powell, Emmanuel Atmosfera, Leonardo Tilelli, Atah Othman, Sarah Fayiz)

Law enforcement eventually moved in on protesters, deploying tear gas at agitators and taking ten of them into custody.

The following people were arrested in connection to the protest and the charges they face:

Adnan Elyaman – 20 – Unlawful assembly, trespass on property other than structure or conveyance, resisting officer without violence

Anas Khalid Juma – 21 – Resisting officer without violence, unlawful assembly, trespass on property other than structure or conveyance

Atah Othman – 39 - Trespass on property other than structure or conveyance, unlawful assembly, possession of a firearm on school property (felony), resisting officer without violence

Bailey Wagner- 24 - Unlawful assembly, trespass on property other than structure or conveyance, resisting officer without violence

Cameron Pressey – 27 – Unlawful assembly, trespass on property other than structure or conveyance, resisting officer without violence

Daniel Powell – 32 – Unlawful assembly, trespass on property other than structure or conveyance, resisting officer without violence

Emmanuel Atmosfera – 21 – Resisting officer with violence, disrupting school or lawful assembly, resisting officer without violence, trespass upon school grounds after notice, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony with a weapon (felony)

Jake Geffon – 23 – Battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting officer with violence, trespass on property other than structure or conveyance

Leonardo Tilelli – 23 - Trespass on property other than structure or conveyance, unlawful assembly x2, resisting officer without violence x3, battery on a law enforcement officer (felony), resisting officer with violence (felony)

Sarah Fayiz – 25 - Trespass on property other than structure or conveyance, unlawful assembly x2, resisting officer without violence x2

Campus police previously confirmed one of the protesters had a gun in their waistband when they were arrested.

Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the Orient Road Jail Tuesday evening after the protest, calling for the ten people arrested to be released.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

The student group, ‘Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society’ (SDS) organized the event, but school officials gave them a 5 p.m. deadline to clear off school property.

According to university officials, between 75 and 100 protesters, including students and non-students, showed up with several items, including wood shields, umbrellas, and tents.

USF officials said SDS had been placed on interim suspension last week after causing a disruption on campus and, therefore, couldn't hold events.

The university's policy also didn't allow for tents on campus without permission, which they say students had violated.

The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee released a statement commending USF's response to the protests, saying in part:

"The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee applauds the University of South Florida (USF) and its President Reah Law, for enforcing USF policies and preventing a small group of agitators from harassing Jewish students on campus and disrupting the education of thousands of students."