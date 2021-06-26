Vacationers offer assistance to families of those missing at collapsed condo site

The search continues at the site of the collapsed condominium tower in Surfside, Florida.

More than 48 hours after the building came down, 156 were still unaccounted for in the oceanfront complex just north of Miami Beach. A fifth person was confirmed deceased early Saturday evening.

Families are still desperately looking for their loved ones as crews are racing to recover any survivors beneath a mountain of rubble.

"During 9-11, people came from all over the world to help us so. Now it's our time to give it back," said Bobby Clarke, who flew down from New Jersey to Miami Beach, hoping for a peaceful vacation.

Instead of a beachside stay, he is walking to work at the Champlain Towers site, lending a helping hand to dozens of displaced victims.

"If there's anybody that can spare a couple hours or some food or some clothing or some money, these people really need it," he said, "so I'm not worried about the beach...I'm worried about giving my volunteer hours."

The word "hope" was seen carved into the sand at Miami Beach, and people here are still praying for a miracle.

"Every day we wake up thinking about. We don't go to bed without thinking about that and the people that are missing and their family and friends whose lives are just ruined," said Steve Waser a family member of those reported missing.

The rescue and recovery efforts are a delicate process. In addition to inclement weather, there are many other hazards.

A "very deep fire" hampered work on Saturday. Rescuers were using infrared technology, water, and foam to battle the blaze, the source of which was unclear. Smoke has been the biggest barrier, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during a news conference.

