Some counties allow people to transfer vaccine appointment to others

As people sign up to get the COVID-19 vaccine, some people are giving away their appointments.

Debbie Kruck-Forrester, of Ormond Beach, said she had an appointment Wednesday, but instead gave it away to an elderly man.

"He was upset, and I had mine, so I just transferred it over," she said.

Volusia County confirmed people are allowed to transfer appointments at the county’s site as long as the person being given the appointment is also eligible.

Spokesperson Kate Sark wrote in an email to FOX 35 News people should follow the steps below.

"We ask that individuals update the registrant information to reflect the correct registrant’s name and contact info through Eventbrite or by calling the CIC at 866-345-0345. If that is not possible, the individual using the reservation should bring a signed note from whomever the appointment name is under verifying the transfer."

Volusia’s neighbor, Flagler County, said appointment transfers are not allowed.

Central Florida’s largest county, Orange County, said people who have an unwanted appointment are encouraged to cancel it.

Seminole County said residents are allowed to transfer appointments. They provided the following statement via email.

"In Seminole County, we urge all individuals who will not be using their appointment slot to call our Citizens Information Line to cancel their appointment. If, as they are cancelling, they would like to transfer their appointment to another qualifying individual, they would need the full name, DOB, and email of that individual. The appointment confirmation would then be emailed to the new individual. It is important to note that the new appointment holder must still meet the qualifying criteria of 65+ and/or healthcare worker, and Florida residency."

FOX 35 News also reached out to Publix. A company spokesperson said appointments are non-transferable.

