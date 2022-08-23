Val Demings wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Florida primary

U.S. Rep. Val Demings seized the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican Sen. Marco Rubio this fall. Demings, a former Orlando police chief and a prodigious political fundraiser, has a chance to become Florida's first Black female senator.

Democrats hope that Demings, who defeated a little-known candidate in her Senate primary Tuesday, can unseat Rubio, but for now, the party's national leadership is prioritizing competitive Senate contests in other states, including neighboring Georgia, Arizona, and Pennsylvania.

Demings was optimistic as she reflected on her unlikely life story before a crowd of cheering supporters.

"Together, I really do believe this daughter of a maid and janitor who is not supposed to be standing here tonight -- I really do believe that together we can do anything," she said.

