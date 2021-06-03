VCSO: Teen girl involved in shootout no stranger to law enforcement

Law enforcement said a 14-year-old girl involved in a shootout Tuesday night in Enterprise was known to them.



Flagler County deputies arrested the teen back in April after they say she set six fires in wooded lots in Palm Coast, where she lived in a group home.



Neighbors told FOX 35 News the fires got dangerously close to homes.



"It would have gotten worse because there’s a lot of debris as you can see there’s a lot of trees and branches," said Esther Davison, who lives next to one of the lots that caught fire.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve had 37 encounters with the teen, including an arrest in 2018. The girl, 11 at the time, was accused of stealing a dog.

Tuesday night, a dramatic shootout with Volusia County deputies ended with the girl being shot.

Investigators said she escaped a group home in Enterprise and broke into a house where she and a 12-year-old boy armed themselves with the homeowner’s guns.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said his deputies were forced to open fire when she came out of the home and pointed a gun at them. At last check, she’s in the hospital in critical condition.

