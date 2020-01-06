Vice President Mike Pence to attend 'Latinos for Trump' event in Kissimmee

article

Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Central Florida.

On President Donald J. Trump's website, an event is listed for January 16 in Kissimmee. The event is listed as the 'Latinos for Trump' event with Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence.

The event begins at 6 p.m. at Nacion de Fe, 4555 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.

MORE: Pelosi moves to limit Trump’s actions in Iran with War Powers Resolution vote

Tickets can be obtained on President Trump's website. There is a two-ticket limit per mobile number. Tickets are first-come, first-serve.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.