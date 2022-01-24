Video: FHP trooper struck while diverting traffic from crash scene

A trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) was directing traffic off of the Beachline Expressway at a crash scene when he himself became the victim of a secondary crash, investigators say.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on the night of Dec. 30, 20221, but photographs and video of the incident were not released until nearly a month after they were recorded.

According to the FHP, the trooper was parked facing northwest with the emergency lights active blocking the westbound travel lanes of State Road 528 at mile marker 31. The trooper was actively diverting traffic off of State Road 528 onto State Road 520 due to a fatal crash.

A trooper with the Florida High Patrol was injured while diverting traffic off of State Road 528, Dec. 30, 2021.

All traffic was exiting westbound when the driver of a Toyota Sienna failed to observe the trooper and collided with the right side of the trooper's cruiser. That caused the trooper's vehicle to rotate clockwise, striking the trooper and throwing him to the pavement.

In a dashboard camera recording, the trooper can be seen limping back to his vehicle and screaming in distress.

"Help me! Help me! Send help! Send help, I got hit! I got hit!" he is heard yelling to dispatchers.

The trooper was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

Get the most up-to-date forecast, sign up for weather alerts, and view live interactive radar for Orlando and Central Florida.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest launch updates.