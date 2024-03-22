VIDEO: Florida police dog almost jumps 75 feet off bridge, but is saved by deputy's quick actions
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A wild video shared on social media shows the scary moment when a Florida sheriff's deputy dog almost fell 75 feet from a bridge. Thankfully, his deputy handler was there to save his life.
According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, it was a routine day for K-9 Deputy Lauren Donaldson and her beloved partner, K-9 "Zeppelin." They had just completed a successful felony arrest on top of the 528 Causeway bridge and were walking back to their patrol vehicle, when the unthinkable happened.
Without warning, Zeppelin decided to jump over the bridge's guard rail, nearly plunging from 75 feet into the Indian River, the sheriff's office said.
Though panicked, the video clip shows Donaldson quickly leaping into action – heroic actions that likely saved the police dog's life.
Thankfully, Zeppelin was on a leash. Donaldson immediately tightened her grip on his leash, braced her feet against the railing, and managed to pull the dog up from over the guard rail, and back onto the bridge.
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said while he was upset for Zeppelin giving them "a huge scare," he was grateful that the K-9 was OK and not injured.
"Lauren and "Zeppelin" are two time reigning champions in the "Hardest Hitting K-9" category of the Space Coast K-9 Competition and I could not be more proud of Lauren for all she does as a member of our team and to protect our community," Ivey said in a statement.