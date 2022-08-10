Video: Florida mother holding baby robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in Orange County

A Florida woman who was holding her baby was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight as her other young child stood nearby, according to deputies.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office share surveillance video online showing the incident as it happened Tuesday around 9:30 a.m.

It's unclear where the robbery happened, but the video appears to show a male suspect in a black hoodie getting out of a nearby parked car, and approaching the three with a gun in his hand.

He then takes their belongings from them before running back to the car.

The sheriff's office said the suspects, later identified as Corahn Myrie, 22, and Joshua Davila, 18, were arrested within hours and were taken to jail.