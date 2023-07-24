Video: Incredible 'tornadic waterspout' at Florida's New Smyrna Beach

Florida and incredible videos seem to go hand in hand, whether it's a duel between an alligator and a snake, sharks swimming eerily close to people at the beach, a bear fight in someone's backyard or impressive waterspout at the beach.

On Saturday, people at New Smyrna Beach captured video and photos of an impressive "tornadic waterspout" that started on the beach and then spun-out into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Weather Service and FOX 35's Ian Cassette.

The NWS defines a waterspout as a tornado that forms over water or one that moves from land to water, and usually form during severe thunderstorms, according to the NWS website.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Photo credit: Carl Stevens

Carl Stevens shared several photos of the waterspout with FOX 35. He said he was at New Smyrna Beach with a friend when he saw it spin over the roadway and across the beach.

Another viewer shared video with FOX 35 of them appearing to drive through the waterspout along the beach. The video is pointed toward the passenger window which is suddenly overtaken with sand and debris. Watch the video in the player above.