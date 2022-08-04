Expand / Collapse search

Video shows manatee chasing alligator at Florida park

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 10:56AM
FOX 35 Orlando

Video shows the moment a manatee playfully chases an alligator in the water at a Florida park. (Credit: Dennis Osha)

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. - A man visiting a Florida park recently captured video of a manatee chasing an alligator in the water. 

Dennis Osha was at Myakka River State Park in Sarasota on Saturday when he spotted the playful chase. 

"In Florida the gators share a lot of the same areas with the manatee so they peacefully coexist," Osha said. 

Myakka River State Park consists of 37,000 acres making it one of the state's largest parks and is home to some of the best alligator sightings. Earlier this year, a woman captured photos of a 10-foot cold-stunned gator sitting with a large snook in its mouth that went viral. 