Video appears to show violent beating of student at Florida middle school

Police say a girl was arrested after a violent fight at a Florida school last week.

A graphic video of the alleged beating at New Smyrna Beach Middle School circulated on social media and parents say something needs to be done. It appears to show a student pulling another girl to the ground by the hair, punching and stomping on her head, and kicking her in the back.

"Any parent that would even be a half-decent parent would be nauseated by the sight of that," said one New Smyrna Beach parent who did not want to use his name.

The parent says fighting at the school is out of control, and claims fights happen daily.

"It’s terrifying knowing that, you know, just how out of hand it’s getting," the parent said. "And it’s like, man, something’s got to be done. I don’t know the answer, I don’t know what needs to be done, but definitely something."

FOX 35 News sent the video to the New Smyrna Beach Police Department to ask about the situation. Police say it's part of their investigation after one of the girls was arrested and charges were filed. The department says the case is still open, and since it involves kids they're not releasing much more information.

The Volusia County School District has not responded to FOX 35's requests for comment on the video.