VIDEO: Skyliner gondolas crash at Walt Disney World: report

Two Skyliner gondolas reportedly crashed into each other at Walt Disney World.

Video sent to FOX 35 News shows the Skyliner stopped following the big bang.

According to an Instagram post by Alyssa from nextstopmainstreet, two gondolas "banged into each other" and that there is shattered glass at the station.

RELATED: Disney World to power up to 40% of theme park energy needs with new solar facilities

The park says no one was inside the gondolas at the time. The attraction eventually got back up and running.

According to WDW News Today, this is the second reported incident of gondolas colliding. A similar incident reportedly happened in 2019 at the Riviera Resort station.

Advertisement

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest theme park updates.