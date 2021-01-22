Florida teen who killed his mother sentenced to 45 years in prison

Gregory Ramos will spend the next 45 years in prison.

"I refuse to make excuses for myself," Ramos said at his sentencing. "I can only plead for forgiveness."

He pleaded guilty to killing his mother in 2018 when he was 15-years-old. He strangled her to death after a fight about homework and then buried her body in a church burn pit.

"Because of my actions, I’ll never get to truly know my mom," Ramos said. "Not only have I stolen my mother from myself, but from everybody else as well."

Other family members also spoke during his sentencing saying how hard it has been to be related to both the victim and the defendant in this case.

"The past two years have been extremely difficult for our family and this has broken us in ways that I did not think possible to break," one of Ramos’ aunts said.

Before Ramos was sent to prison in a very emotional moment, the judge granted his grandmother’s request for Ramos to remove his mask so she could see his face for the first time since he was arrested. She then prayed with him.

Ramos’ was sentenced to 45 years in prison, but that can be reviewed by a judge after 25 years.

Once he does get released from prison, he will spend the rest of his life on probation.

