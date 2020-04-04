Volusia County allowing 'exercise-related activities' on beaches during stay-at-home order

article

Volusia County shut down its beaches this week as Governor Ron DeSantis' mandatory 'stay-at-home' order took effect on Friday.

On Saturday, the county loosened the restrictions on their beaches for exercise-related activities only.

"While beaches remain closed, in an effort to provide an outlet for physical exercise, Volusia County has relaxed the prohibition of certain exercise-related activities on the beach," the county wrote on Facebook.

Exceptions to the closure are for walking, jogging, biking, fishing, surfing and swimming.

"Beach Safety continues to fly the double-red flag. Swimmers swim at their own risk and lifeguards may not be on duty."

This is what you CAN'T do on Volusia or Brevard beaches at this time: sunbathing, sitting in chairs, organized sports or lying on blankets. People are also not allowed to congregate on boardwalks and access areas.

Social distancing guidelines of not gathering in groups of 10 or more and keeping 6 feet apart are still in place. The statewide stay-at-home order remains in effect until April 30.

