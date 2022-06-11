Volusia County beaches preparing for busy weekend after hundreds of rescues

There were hundreds of water rescues this week in Volusia County and officials say they could be heading into another busy weekend.

Thursday, there were 107 rescues, with a total of 284 since Sunday.

"It’s very scary when they’re trying to pull people out," said Mary Frankland while visiting Daytona Beach.

Both beach goers and lifeguards on high alert after recent storms created big waves and strong rip currents.

Combine that with the large crowds enjoying the start of summer.

"It’s kind of the perfect storm for creating that rip current risk and having all the people in the water as well," said Capt. Laura Warner from Volusia County Beach Safety.

"I have never heard numbers like that before," Frankland said. "I’ve been living here for over 25 years. It’s incredible, because the undertow is so deceiving."

In nearby Brevard County, officials say there were just 20 people rescued from the water this week, but there were 80 rescues last week.

That area sometimes sees the hazardous conditions first.

In Volusia County, they count rescues any time lifeguards go out to get people, wether they're having trouble, or they're too far out and might not realize it.

"They’ll identify anyone who’s in trouble, they’re out too far, they’re caught in a rip. Yesterday I know we had a couple of west wind rescues, because that west wind was really pushing," Warner said.

Even though the event has officially moved, the Daytona Beach area is still expecting more people visiting for Truck Week.

"We have extra personnel coming in all weekend," Warner said. "That included today. We didn’t have the truck crowds today. They are here in smaller groups."

Because of a special ordinance, this week people can be fined double for certain traffic violations.

In some cases, they can be towed.