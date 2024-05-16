Volusia County deputy arrested, accused of asking women for sexual acts in his patrol car: police

A Volusia Sheriff's deputy has resigned after being accused of trying to engage in a sexual act with a woman in Daytona Beach, according to Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Stephen Corbin, 40, was arrested on Wednesday by police on two counts each of bribery, battery, false imprisonment and solicitation to commit prostitution, the Daytona Beach Police Department (DBPD) said in a news release.

Chitwood said Corbin was off duty and in plain clothes but was operating his marked Volusia Sheriff's patrol car at the time of the incident.

Authorities said on Monday, the victim contacted police to report a sexual assault. She said a man, later identified as Corbin, had approached her in the South Ridgewood corridor and told her to get in his patrol vehicle.

The victim alleged Corbin held her against her will, and threatened to arrest her if she did not engage in a sexual act, police said. Corbin allegedly told her she could get out of the vehicle if she showed him her breasts, an arrest affidavit stated.

Officers began an investigation and, based on evidence, it's suspected that Corbin had assaulted another woman earlier that day, DBPD said.

That victim told officers that Corbin had stopped near the intersection of Cedar and Seagrave streets and told her to get into his patrol car.

While inside the car, he asked her if she wanted to make some money, to which she replied she doesn't "trick," according to the affidavit. He also asked her to show her breasts to him, and she refused, police said.

She asked him to let her out of the vehicle near the intersection of South Street and Ridgewood Avenue, but Corbin allegedly said no, and said he would let her out wherever she was staying, the affidavit said.

Investigators said they found surveillance video of Corbin's patrol car in Daytona Beach. The patrol car appeared to be occupied by a driver and a front passenger, who was later identified as the second victim.

Law enforcement responded to Corbin's home and found the same patrol vehicle parked in his driveway. Detectives interviewed Corbin until he declined to speak further about the case.

Detectives from the Volusia Sheriff's Office gave permission to police to have Corbin's patrol car towed for it to be searched.

Inside the vehicle, investigators found a sealed box of condoms in the pocket of the driver's side door and two sealed condoms in the center compartment of the vehicle, the affidavit stated. In the passenger area, investigators found $35.71. All of those items were tagged as evidence.

Corbin was taken into custody on Wednesday evening. He is being held without bond.

Chitwood said Corbin had been a deputy of their agency since May 2015. When he learned of the allegations, he said he began the process of terminating Corbin's employment, but Corbin turned in his resignation that same day.

"To say I’m disappointed in his behavior is an understatement. His actions not only discredit his own name, but tarnish the Sheriff’s Office badge and the reputation of our entire organization," Chitwood said in a statement posted on Facebook.

You can read Chitwood's full statement below:

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 368-671-5202.