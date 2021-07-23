Volusia County man accused of abusing foster children to be held in jail

A Volusia County foster suspected of sexually abusing children will be held in jail until at least Monday.

Lawrence Williams, 48, is charged with two felonies after several little girls he fostered accused him of molesting them. He has been out on bond and went before a judge on Friday for a bond revocation decision.

The judge decided to hold Williams until at least Monday when the case will be continued.

"Bond hearing of Lawrence Williams has been continued until Monday at 8:30am but the judge ordered that Williams be held in jail until then," FOX 35's Jessica Albert reported.

A report details the alleged crimes, claiming the abuse would happen in a detached shed in the back of the property. Several children referred to the shed as "the punishment room," according to investigators, describing it as "spooky and dark."

Williams was picked up Tuesday by Port Orange police officers hiding in some woods. Despite these alleged crimes, he is out of jail on an $85,000 bond.

A spokesman with the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) said the agency responded immediately to the allegations and has been coordinating with law enforcement.

"The safety and wellbeing of children is the top priority of DCF. When these allegations were first received, the children who were in the home were removed immediately. DCF is investigating this case," said Florida Department of Children and Families spokesman John Harrell. "The Department will work to assist any victims in these types of cases."

Harrell said anyone who wishes to become a foster parent in Florida must undergo a series of background checks completed by DCF staff, including references. These include federal, state, and local criminal history checks that go back for decades.

"DCF looks for any disqualifying offenses, as detailed in Florida law. Additionally, DCF checks for any history of reports with the Abuse Hotline," Harrell added.

Meanwhile, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, along with other law enforcement agencies and the State Attorney's Office, has requested a bond revocation hearing to get Williams back in jail.

"If he shows up, I will be the most shocked man in America. He's going to be on the run, and now we will have spent all kinds of resources to bring this guy to justice. He never should have been let out," Sheriff Chitwood said.

Sheriff Chitwood had some harsh words to say about the judge who granted Williams bond.

"I don't know if this judge could be removed, but I hope that governor takes a good, hard look if he can remove him from being a judge. This is just absolutely unconscionable. He shirked his duties about protecting our community, and more importantly, protecting our most precious resource, which is our little kids," Chitwood added.

Additional charges are pending, according to law enforcement.

